ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 28th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Shares of ENG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ENGlobal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.