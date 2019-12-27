Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 28th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Entegra Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ ENFC remained flat at $$30.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Entegra Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24.

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Entegra Financial had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter.

In other Entegra Financial news, Director Beverly Mason sold 4,000 shares of Entegra Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,888.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegra Financial by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Entegra Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Entegra Financial by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Entegra Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entegra Financial by 61.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

