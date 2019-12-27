Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $698,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Entegris by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,388,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,166 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $100,740,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $37,003,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Entegris by 51.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,467,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,098,000 after buying an additional 833,811 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,320,000 after buying an additional 795,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. 1,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. Entegris has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.09 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

