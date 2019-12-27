Envion (EVN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $124.00

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Envion has traded down 43.6% against the dollar. One Envion token can currently be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Token Store. Envion has a market cap of $8.28 million and $124.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Envion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00184274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01246130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120288 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Envion

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Envion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.