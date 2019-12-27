eosDAC Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One eosDAC token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bitbns, Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. eosDAC has a market cap of $1.39 million and $98,925.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

EOSDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Hotbit, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, Bibox, ZB.COM and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

