eosDAC Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $115,121.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bitbns and Hotbit. In the last week, eosDAC has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $115,121.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Bitbns, OTCBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.