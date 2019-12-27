Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the November 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33. Epsilon Energy has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epsilon Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

