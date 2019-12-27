Equal Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Equal has a total market cap of $209,996.00 and approximately $446.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Equal token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.01243988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,406,497 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, DDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

