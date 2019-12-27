Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the November 28th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.58. Erytech Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

