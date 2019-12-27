Espers (ESP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. Espers has a market capitalization of $377,985.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Espers has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Espers

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

