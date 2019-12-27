Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $331.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 144.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESS opened at $299.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $235.51 and a one year high of $334.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.38.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). The business had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.