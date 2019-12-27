Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.05.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.98. The stock had a trading volume of 285,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,308. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.78 and its 200 day moving average is $191.06. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $207.98.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,499,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,037 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

