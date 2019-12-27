Ether-1 Price Up 9.2% This Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $219,969.00 and approximately $14,523.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00330712 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003423 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010005 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 40,450,454 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.