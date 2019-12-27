Ether-1 Trading Up 17.2% Over Last Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $225,644.00 and approximately $17,589.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00047750 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00332754 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013703 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003440 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009997 BTC.

About Ether-1

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 40,408,384 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.