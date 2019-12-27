Ether Zero (ETZ) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $235,509.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.01745611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061257 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 208,938,070 coins and its circulating supply is 166,908,657 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, DigiFinex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

