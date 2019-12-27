Ether Zero Trading 7.7% Lower This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $291,153.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, DigiFinex, Hotbit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.18 or 0.01734032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00061462 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 208,926,334 coins and its circulating supply is 166,896,921 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

