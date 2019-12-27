EUNO (EUNO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $216.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $230,430.00 and approximately $216.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004555 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010750 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,772,859 coins and its circulating supply is 30,278,153 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

