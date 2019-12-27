EvenCoin (EVN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $429,963.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a market cap of $304,253.00 and $429,963.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00047713 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00332383 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013693 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003426 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010002 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

