Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVK opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.96%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

