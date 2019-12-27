Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Evertec posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.49 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVTC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 495,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Evertec has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $905,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Evertec by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Evertec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Evertec by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Evertec by 124.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

