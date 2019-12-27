Everus Price Tops $0.0131 on Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. Everus has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $1,347.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $7.50 and $51.55. Over the last week, Everus has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.39 or 0.05827791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029580 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035849 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023345 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,919,960 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $32.15, $51.55, $18.94, $33.94, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77, $50.98, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

