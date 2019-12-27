Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Up 45.9% in December

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the November 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EVGN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Evogene has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,402.12% and a negative return on equity of 34.62%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 263,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.02% of Evogene as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

