ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 26.6% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $234,290.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,828,301 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

