ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Cap of $233,994.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $233,994.00 and $265.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,828,301 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

