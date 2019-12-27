Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Short Interest Down 16.0% in December

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the November 28th total of 16,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC opened at $45.32 on Friday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

