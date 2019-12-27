ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Update

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 574,200 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 28th total of 464,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,253. ExlService has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,577 shares in the company, valued at $18,478,867.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,845 shares of company stock worth $4,073,844 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ExlService by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 183.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at $241,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

