EXMR Trading 9,902.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001814 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000593 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

