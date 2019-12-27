Exosis (EXO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $24,319.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $34,084.00 and $24,319.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 480,677 coins and its circulating supply is 315,677 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

