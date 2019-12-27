Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.0277 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Expanse has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $492,898.00 and $5,258.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 21,841,088 coins and its circulating supply is 17,800,751 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

