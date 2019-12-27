Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 887,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 28th total of 688,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXTN shares. ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $267.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.90. Exterran has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $302.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exterran will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exterran by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

