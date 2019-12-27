Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in December

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FN stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,893.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $347,829.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,100. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Fabrinet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $246,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $355,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

