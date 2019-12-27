Fantasy Sports Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $28,775.00 and $24.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

