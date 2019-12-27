Fantom (FTM) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $19.38 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bgogo, DDEX and IDEX. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01217928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118825 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bibox, Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.