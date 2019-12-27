Feathercoin Trading Down 3.3% This Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, QBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $4,730.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 262,338,280 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, QBTC, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

