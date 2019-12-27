Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Up 25.7% in December

Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 28th total of 78,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNHC. ValuEngine lowered Federated National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Federated National alerts:

Shares of FNHC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.65. 3,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Federated National has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Federated National had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated National will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Federated National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Federated National by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated National during the third quarter worth about $684,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Federated National by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Federated National by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Federated National by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated National Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.