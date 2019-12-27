FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Update

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the November 28th total of 8,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FGL by 723.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FGL during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in FGL during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in FGL during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FGL during the third quarter valued at $121,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.52. 755,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,707. FGL has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FGL will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.36%.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

