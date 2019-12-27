Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,019. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $54.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61.

