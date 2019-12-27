Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of FDHY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 25,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.