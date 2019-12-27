Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSEARCA FLTB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,953. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92.

