Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of FLDR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.79. 31,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71.

