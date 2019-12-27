Fielmann’s (FIE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Fielmann (FRA:FIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.50 ($77.33).

FIE stock opened at €71.90 ($83.60) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.79. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

