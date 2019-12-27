Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. 4,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of -0.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 52.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 519,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 122.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 201,253 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 750,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 195,978 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $1,713,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,378,000 after buying an additional 110,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply