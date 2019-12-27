Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. 4,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of -0.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 52.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 519,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 122.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 201,253 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 750,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 195,978 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $1,713,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,378,000 after buying an additional 110,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.