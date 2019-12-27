Financial Analysis: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) versus Revolutions Medical (NASDAQ:RMCP)

Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolutions Medical and SeaSpine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SeaSpine $143.44 million 1.59 -$33.52 million ($2.18) -5.47

Revolutions Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaSpine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Revolutions Medical and SeaSpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaSpine 1 0 2 0 2.33

SeaSpine has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.74%. Given SeaSpine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaSpine has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Revolutions Medical and SeaSpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A SeaSpine -26.22% -27.36% -21.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Revolutions Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolutions Medical Company Profile

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

