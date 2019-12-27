Financial Analysis: Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) vs. Agent Information Software (NASDAQ:AIFS)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

5.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sphere 3D and Agent Information Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $9.03 million 0.30 -$26.21 million N/A N/A Agent Information Software $5.15 million 1.93 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere 3D.

Risk & Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sphere 3D and Agent Information Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -156.80% N/A -29.97% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers RDX removable disk systems that provide scalability, centralized management, encryption and duplication, and reliability for backup, archive, data interchange, and disaster recovery; G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; and Glassware Open Virtual Appliance and Open Virtual Format products. It also provides HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. In addition, the company offers SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as linear tape file system solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the RDX, Glassware 2.0, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, NEO, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.