Financial Contrast: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) & Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

LivaNova has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viewray has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LivaNova and Viewray’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $1.11 billion 3.31 -$189.40 million $3.17 23.87 Viewray $80.96 million 5.38 -$76.40 million ($0.98) -4.47

Viewray has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivaNova. Viewray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivaNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LivaNova and Viewray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -20.35% 9.44% 5.48% Viewray -110.61% -75.41% -37.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LivaNova and Viewray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 2 4 0 2.67 Viewray 0 2 7 0 2.78

LivaNova presently has a consensus price target of $97.40, indicating a potential upside of 28.71%. Viewray has a consensus price target of $6.44, indicating a potential upside of 47.13%. Given Viewray’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viewray is more favorable than LivaNova.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Viewray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. It also provides surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves, such as self-anchoring tissue heart, tissue heart, and mechanical heart valves, as well as heart valve repair products; and temporary extracorporeal cardiopulmonary life support solutions for critically ill patients. The NM segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, treatment-resistant depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

