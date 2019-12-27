Financial Review: BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) vs. ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and BIO-TECHNE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -260.92% -203.21% -51.17% BIO-TECHNE 12.68% 13.36% 8.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADMA Biologics and BIO-TECHNE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $16.99 million 13.79 -$65.74 million ($1.45) -2.72 BIO-TECHNE $714.01 million 11.65 $96.07 million $3.80 57.45

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-TECHNE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ADMA Biologics and BIO-TECHNE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 1 5 0 2.83 BIO-TECHNE 0 1 5 0 2.83

ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $10.20, suggesting a potential upside of 158.23%. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus price target of $220.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.14%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than BIO-TECHNE.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats ADMA Biologics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also offers Nabi-HB, a hyperimmune globulin for the treatment of acute exposure; and Bivigam, an intravenous immune globulin for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross, Marietta, and Kennesaw, Georgia. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, such as cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment offers Biologics tools for researchers to interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Western blot, an assay for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment provides blood chemistry and gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. Bio-Techne Corporation has a strategic cooperation agreement with Micropoint Bioscience. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. It has strategic partnership with NanoString Technologies. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

