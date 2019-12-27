Financial Review: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) & Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $4.75 million 87.92 -$27.37 million ($25.65) -0.66 Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.89 million ($0.50) -12.44

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -1,107.97% -86.88% -38.09% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.50% -62.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Harpoon Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 43.95%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 165.27%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.