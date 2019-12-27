Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) & Yirendai (OTCMKTS:YRD) Head to Head Analysis

Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) and Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Fincera has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yirendai has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fincera and Yirendai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fincera 0 0 0 0 N/A Yirendai 2 1 0 0 1.33

Yirendai has a consensus target price of $6.34, indicating a potential upside of 25.05%. Given Yirendai’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yirendai is more favorable than Fincera.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fincera and Yirendai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fincera $205.74 million 0.29 $40.04 million N/A N/A Yirendai $817.50 million 0.38 $140.59 million $4.48 1.13

Yirendai has higher revenue and earnings than Fincera.

Profitability

This table compares Fincera and Yirendai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fincera 7.82% 28.26% 2.17% Yirendai 14.45% 39.87% 13.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Yirendai shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yirendai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yirendai beats Fincera on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fincera Company Profile

Fincera Inc. focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs. Its e-commerce products comprise TruShip, an online e-commerce platform for trucking industry merchants; AutoChekk, an e-commerce platform for the passenger vehicle industry; and PingPing, an e-commerce platform for small businesses to establish an online presence. The company also owns and leases office space; and operates and manages Shijiazhuang Hilton hotel in the Kaiyuan Finance Center building. The company was formerly known as AutoChina International Limited and changed its name to Fincera Inc. in July 2015. Fincera Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China. Fincera Inc. is a subsidiary of Honest Best International Ltd.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

