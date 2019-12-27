Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Financial Comparison

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Finisar has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finisar and Intel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finisar $1.28 billion 2.23 -$53.22 million $0.59 40.29 Intel $70.85 billion 3.69 $21.05 billion $4.58 13.12

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Finisar. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finisar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Finisar and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finisar -3.48% 4.62% 3.07% Intel 27.46% 28.28% 16.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Finisar and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finisar 0 3 0 0 2.00 Intel 8 12 16 0 2.22

Finisar currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.34%. Intel has a consensus price target of $56.37, suggesting a potential downside of 6.18%. Given Finisar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Finisar is more favorable than Intel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Finisar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Finisar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intel beats Finisar on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides packaged laser, receivers, and photodetectors for data communication and telecommunication applications; and passive optical components for telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturers' representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products. It also provides NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; and programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization, and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Its platforms are used in notebooks, systems, and desktops; cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market segments; and retail, automotive, industrial, and various other embedded applications. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, industrial and communication equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a collaboration with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to develop software defined infrastructure for network functions virtualization, distributed cloud, and 5G applications. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

