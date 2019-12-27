Fintab Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (FNTB)

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Fintab token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fintab has a total market cap of $8,484.00 and $2.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fintab has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fintab Token Profile

Fintab’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The official message board for Fintab is steemit.com/@fintab. Fintab’s official website is fintab.io/ico. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fintab Token Trading

Fintab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fintab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fintab using one of the exchanges listed above.

